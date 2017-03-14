Head-on collision closes West Santa Rosa Road

A head-on collision that injured three people resulted in the closure of Stony Point Road in west Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon, a Santa Rosa police sergeant said. A white Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Stony Point Road at Ludwig Avenue around 1 p.m. when it swerved into the southbound lane, then swerved back in the northbound lane, Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.