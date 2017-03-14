Head-on collision closes West Santa R...

Head-on collision closes West Santa Rosa Road

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

A head-on collision that injured three people resulted in the closure of Stony Point Road in west Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon, a Santa Rosa police sergeant said. A white Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Stony Point Road at Ludwig Avenue around 1 p.m. when it swerved into the southbound lane, then swerved back in the northbound lane, Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 10 Jim_Bakker 17,464
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar 7 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar 3 Sad Dad 1
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" Feb 23 eye dint say dat 1
Trade Social Security for Wall? Feb 22 Transition Report... 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,801 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC