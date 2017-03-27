Hanna Boys Center hit with $2.7 milli...

Hanna Boys Center hit with $2.7 million whistleblower suit

A Sonoma Valley facility for troubled teens has been slapped with a $2.7 million whistleblower lawsuit by a former clinical director who claims he was fired after bringing to light unchecked bullying by some youths that caused serious safety concerns. Timothy Norman, who served in the role at Hanna Boys Center for 31 years, alleges he was dismissed in November after complaining about a lack of response to several incidents, including one in which a boy was teased in a shower and another in which a youth was violated with a lint brush.

