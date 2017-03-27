Guide to local Easter events and egg hunts
Harper Malone hunts for Easter eggs during the 2010 Sebastopol Kiwanis Club's Easter egg hunt at Ives Park. Leah Preuss, 3, Caleb Klein, 3, and his sister Abigail, 1 1/2, sorted and ate their way through their basket of eggs after the early Easter egg hunt on the Howarth Park baseball field in Santa Rosa on Saturday, April 19, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Wed
|BurnedOut
|58
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Mar 28
|Parden Pard
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar 7
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC