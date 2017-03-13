Granny units' to the housing rescue?
Miguel Gonzalez, left and Raul Rivas combine efforts to lift the framing of an exterior wall as Raul Magana, top left, pulls the structure towards the house, Wednesday March 1, 2017 as the three build a granny unit in Santa Rosa. 2017 Michael Von der Porten constructed a granny unit for his son in Santa Rosa, Wednesday March 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 10
|Jim_Bakker
|17,464
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar 7
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC