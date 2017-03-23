Four arrested in Santa Rosa weapons bust
Four people were arrested after police seized high-powered AK-47 style assault rifles, ammunition, body armor, cocaine and thousands of dollars from a Santa Rosa home, officials said. Detectives and police officers served a search warrant about 1 p.m. Wednesday on the house in the 500 block of Woodchuck Court, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar 7
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb '17
|eye dint say dat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC