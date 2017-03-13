Footrot Flats creator Murray Ball dies

Footrot Flats creator Murray Ball dies

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Friend and long-time collaborator Tom Scott said he received a call this afternoon to say Ball had passed away. "He mourned the New Zealand he remembered being fair, and I guess if he had his life over again, Murray would rather have been an editorial cartoonist."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 10 Jim_Bakker 17,464
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar 7 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar 3 Sad Dad 1
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" Feb 23 eye dint say dat 1
Trade Social Security for Wall? Feb 22 Transition Report... 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,556,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC