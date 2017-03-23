Female Sonoma County supervisors seek to encourage future women candidates

From left, Sonoma County Supervisors Susan Gorin, Shirlee Zane and Lynda Hopkins spoke about becoming the board's first female majority at a forum sponsored by KBBF 89.1FM in collaboration with Sonoma County Chapter of the National Organization for Women and radio program Women's Spaces in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Sonoma County women interested in running for public office have many ways to begin.

