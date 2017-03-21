El Pueblo Unido / People's March - Santa Rosa

EL PUEBLO UNIDO / PEOPLE'S MARCH! Saturday, April 29! March from Roseland Plaza to Santa Rosa City Hall Combining the traditional local May Day march and rally with the People's March for Jobs, Justice and Climate in Washington, DC, to create a united voice against destructive policies on immigration, Native American rights, public lands, environmental protections and alarming threats posed to marginalized populations in the US, including the LGBTQ community, women, immigrants, and people of all intersectional identities, regardless of their color, ability or faith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.