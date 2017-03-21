El Pueblo Unido / People's March - Santa Rosa
EL PUEBLO UNIDO / PEOPLE'S MARCH! Saturday, April 29! March from Roseland Plaza to Santa Rosa City Hall Combining the traditional local May Day march and rally with the People's March for Jobs, Justice and Climate in Washington, DC, to create a united voice against destructive policies on immigration, Native American rights, public lands, environmental protections and alarming threats posed to marginalized populations in the US, including the LGBTQ community, women, immigrants, and people of all intersectional identities, regardless of their color, ability or faith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mon
|XVE
|17,468
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar 7
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC