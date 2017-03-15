Debriefer: March 15, 2017
Jewish cemeteries and community centers have been facing white-supremacist hate of late, and Trump's at it again with his second executive order aiming to ban Muslims from the United States, under the guise of counterterrorism. In response, organizations around the country are stepping up their efforts at Muslim-Jewish alliances in these troubling times.
