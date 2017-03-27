Dan Hicksa brutally honest posthumous memoir, a I Scare Myselfa
It was nice hearing Dan Hicks' voice again. For me, reading his posthumous new memoir, “I Scare Myself,” was like having him sitting across the table from me in one of his favorite Mill Valley haunts, telling me his story of reluctant pop stardom with the famously wry wit and laid-back laconism that infused many of his best songs, tunes like “Canned Music,” “Where's the Money?” and “How Can I Miss You When You Won't Go Away.” I knew the vague outlines of his dark years, when he disappeared in a black fog of alcoholism, but I didn't expect him to be so brutally honest about what he called his “steady diet of low life.” It's as if he needed to confess, to apologize to those he offended, to share his experience as if he were in one of the AA meetings that helped him stay sober through the last chapter of an extraordinary ... (more)
