Dan Hicksa brutally honest posthumous...

Dan Hicksa brutally honest posthumous memoir, a I Scare Myselfa

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

It was nice hearing Dan Hicks' voice again. For me, reading his posthumous new memoir, “I Scare Myself,” was like having him sitting across the table from me in one of his favorite Mill Valley haunts, telling me his story of reluctant pop stardom with the famously wry wit and laid-back laconism that infused many of his best songs, tunes like “Canned Music,” “Where's the Money?” and “How Can I Miss You When You Won't Go Away.” I knew the vague outlines of his dark years, when he disappeared in a black fog of alcoholism, but I didn't expect him to be so brutally honest about what he called his “steady diet of low life.” It's as if he needed to confess, to apologize to those he offended, to share his experience as if he were in one of the AA meetings that helped him stay sober through the last chapter of an extraordinary ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Wed BurnedOut 58
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Mar 28 Parden Pard 3
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
Jose Rojo aka klump Mar 18 Steve-O 1
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar 7 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar 3 Sad Dad 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,897 • Total comments across all topics: 279,945,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC