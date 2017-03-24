Critically Acclaimed Dance Troupe Bodytraffic Makes Santa Rosa Debut
Luther Burbank Center for the Arts welcomes the critically acclaimed dance company, BODYTRAFFIC, for one night only onTuesday, April 25, 2017 at 8 p.m. Called "one of the most talked-about companies nationwide" by the Los Angeles Times, BODYTRAFFIC takes centerstage in Santa Rosa for the first time for an evening of fierce technique and style that has wowed audiences around the world. Tickets for BODYTRAFFIC including a pre-show discussion at 7 p.m.range in price from $15-$45 and are available now online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar 7
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC