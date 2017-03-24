Critically Acclaimed Dance Troupe Bodytraffic Makes Santa Rosa Debut

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts welcomes the critically acclaimed dance company, BODYTRAFFIC, for one night only onTuesday, April 25, 2017 at 8 p.m. Called "one of the most talked-about companies nationwide" by the Los Angeles Times, BODYTRAFFIC takes centerstage in Santa Rosa for the first time for an evening of fierce technique and style that has wowed audiences around the world. Tickets for BODYTRAFFIC including a pre-show discussion at 7 p.m.range in price from $15-$45 and are available now online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office .

