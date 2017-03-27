County plans future for its open spaces
Santa Rosa High School junior Sophia Markoff hikes down Taylor Mountain Regional Park with a group from Tomorrow's Leaders Today after learning about the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District, in Santa Rosa on Monday, March 6, 2017. Hoping to set a commanding agenda for conserving its landscapes, Sonoma County's taxpayer-funded Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District is launching its broadest, most extensive planning effort ever to guide its work for the next 15 years.
