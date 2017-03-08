Cops and Dollars
UNDER INVESTIGATION Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas acted quickly on a use-of-force incident in October involving a now former deputy. t's a case that Santa Rosa defense attorney Izaak Schwaiger calls "over the top and unprecedented as far as Sonoma County goes."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Tue
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mon
|Fabio
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC