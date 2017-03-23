Celebrate spring among blossoms

The Hotel Century Southern Tower's annual spring party plan through the end of April is perfectly timed to coincide with the blossoming of someiyoshino and yaezakura cherry trees, so guests can experience all the beauty that spring in Japan has to offer. The hotel is serving a wide variety of dishes, ranging from appetizers to fish and meat full courses, and children under the age of 12 can order a special children's meal.

