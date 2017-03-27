Brown to march with farmworkers to remember Chavez
Solano County Supervisor Monica Brown will present the county resolution honoring Cesar Chavez at the United Farm Workers commemoration Sunday in Santa Rosa. The legacy of Cesar Chavez's leadership and organizing efforts on behalf of farmworkers' rights continues, including the recent victory for far worker overtime pay and campaigns around fair immigration policies, the resolution adopted Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors states.
