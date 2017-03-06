Brain scans of service-dog trainees help sort weaker recruits from the pack
Brain scans of canine candidates to assist people with disabilities can help predict which dogs will fail a rigorous service training program, a study by Emory University finds IMAGE: Some of the dogs involved in the study of how brain scans may help find the best candidates for service dog training pose in front of an fMRI. view more Brain scans of canine candidates to assist people with disabilities can help predict which dogs will fail a rigorous service training program, a study by Emory University finds.
