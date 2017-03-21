'Asphaltum: Chumash Super Glue' Focus...

'Asphaltum: Chumash Super Glue' Focus of Lecture at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host "Asphaltum: Chumash Super Glue," a lecture presented by Chumash Elder Julie Tumamait-Stenslie and archaeologist John Foster, at 7 p.m. April 13 at the museum, 113 Harbor Way in Santa Barbara. The event is sponsored by Silvio Di Loreto and the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture.

