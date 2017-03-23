AltaPacific Bancorp Declares 5% Stock Dividend
"Regarding the pending merger with Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley , a special meeting of shareholders has been scheduled for April 14, 2017, at which time Commerce Bank's shareholders will vote on a proposal to approve the merger agreement and the merger," reported Charles O. Hall, Chief Executive Officer. Continuing, Mr. Hall stated, "With the approval and endorsement of the board of directors of Commerce Bank, our board of directors delayed the payment of the dividend until Commerce Bank was able to schedule their special meeting of shareholders.
