A dam explanation

Kenny King, Water & Power Operations Manager for the Solano Irrigation District discusses the ongoing operations at the Monticello Dam. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter History was made last month when water spilled into the Glory Hole at Lake Berryessa, ending a more than 10-year dry spell, the longest gap ever between spills, which turned the Monticello Dam into a tourist destination and national sensation.

