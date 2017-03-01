A dam explanation
Kenny King, Water & Power Operations Manager for the Solano Irrigation District discusses the ongoing operations at the Monticello Dam. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter History was made last month when water spilled into the Glory Hole at Lake Berryessa, ending a more than 10-year dry spell, the longest gap ever between spills, which turned the Monticello Dam into a tourist destination and national sensation.
