20 of the North Coast's most memorable characters
Eli Lucas, too sexy for Petaluma: Performance artist Eli Lucas brings his fabulous flare to Petaluma. You may have seen him roller skating around town in a skimpy outfit, wig, purple head band, and aviator sunglasses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|1 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar 7
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC