2 gang members sentenced in Sonoma Co...

2 gang members sentenced in Sonoma County human trafficking case

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Two members of the Latin Kings gang were sentenced to a combined 13 years in prison for their involvement in a human trafficking scheme, prosecutors said Thursday. Two members of the Latin Kings gang were sentenced to a combined 13 years in prison for their involvement in a human trafficking scheme, prosecutors said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime 2 hr Sad Dad 1
More Russians In Government 15 hr Agent Orange Orifice 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Thu XVE 17,462
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" Feb 23 eye dint say dat 1
Trade Social Security for Wall? Feb 22 Transition Report... 1
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation Feb 14 no molesto my pup 5
Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks Feb 13 Jobs is Back as p... 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Death Penalty
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC