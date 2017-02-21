Would Jack London recognize today's Valley of the Moon?

Ledson Winery in Kenwood, Calif., on May 18, 2013. 5/19/2013: B6: PC: Guests attend the Lights, Camera, Auction! Fundraiser hosted by the Kenwood Education Foundation for the Kenwood Elementary School at Ledson Winery in Kenwood, Calif., on May 18, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.