Wines in the City: Kendall Jackson Wi...

Wines in the City: Kendall Jackson Wine Estates in California

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Plymouth Evening Herald

It was in the early Nineties that I became aware of Kendall Jackson Wine Estates whose base is in Santa Rosa, Sonoma, California. I was initially impressed with these wines at some of the very first Californian Wine Tastings in London after which I was lucky to visit some of the great wine regions of Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Paso Robles and Monterey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plymouth Evening Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation 2 hr Faith 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Brittle Fingers 17,462
Trump Clones? Fri Item Erased 1
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan 23 un agenda 21 9
News Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue... Jan 20 Juan MoTime 1
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall Jan '17 Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jan '17 daman64 60
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sonoma County was issued at February 11 at 8:23AM PST

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC