Understanding Islam: A community conversation
There are 4 comments on the Times-Standard story from Friday, titled Understanding Islam: A community conversation. In it, Times-Standard reports that:
Interfaith Fellowship will present the third program in an ongoing series titled “Understanding Islam: A Community Conversation” Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 819 15th St. in Eureka. Speakers will include the Rev.
#1 Yesterday
We understand perfectly.
Islam is an ideology that promulgates hatred, murder, lying and treachery.
That fact is born out by events every single day in every corner of the world.
Period.
Croydon, UK
#2 Yesterday
What's to understand - it's a phuct up psycho bullshit death cult.
Looneys belong in a looney bin for a good reason.
Since: Jul 10
2,491
Location hidden
#3 23 hrs ago
Strange then that muslim migrants fleeing to the west from safe countries ..Algeria, Tunisia, Albania etc... claim they want better opportunities the west offers instead of enjoying the Islamic culture of their former countries!
Once in the west they then extol the so-called virtues of islam they ran away from!
Since: Jul 10
2,491
Location hidden
#4 54 min ago
Do muslims actually understand Islam, given their own contradictions and interpretations of it on here ?
Some claim Aisha was not a child bride despite her own testament according to Bukhari.
