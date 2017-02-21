Two Bodies Found in Separate Santa Rosa Homes Identified
Police in Santa Rosa on Sunday identified the two people who were found dead inside of two separate homes as part of what police say are related homicides. Officers responding to a call about an injured person in the 2600 block of Valley Center Drive just before 11 a.m. found a deceased man, who was later identified as 57-year-old Dale Robert Carlson, in a home, police said.
