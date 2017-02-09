Tax filing help available
The United Way-led Earn It! Keep It! $ave It! coalition of more than 20 partner organizations, including Catholic Charities, helped 5,200 individuals and families file their taxes for free and brought back $6.8 million dollars in refunds to the local economy. Free tax preparation again is taking place for households earning $54,000 or less.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|21 hr
|Tia
|17,461
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan '17
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan '17
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec '16
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec '16
|what dat tymes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC