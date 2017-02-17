SVUSDasked to declare self - safe haven'

Bill Hoban/Index-Tribune Loretta Carr was one of more than a dozen speakers Tuesday night who urged the Sonoma Valley Unified School District board to pass a "safe haven" resolution. The board will take the matter up at a special meeting on Feb. 28. More than 70 people - many wearing red and waving red paper hearts - showed up at Tuesday night's Sonoma Valley Unified School District board meeting to ask board members to consider a resolution declaring the schools a "safe haven."

