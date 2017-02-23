Santa Rosa murder suspect caught 12 years later
A man who was wanted on suspicion of a 2005 Santa Rosa murder was caught in rural Shasta County Wednesday. Just after dawn, Santa Rosa police officers, FBI agents and Shasta County sheriff's deputies arrested Ricardo Puentas after surrounding the home he was in and demanding his surrender, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Thu
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Trump Clones?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC