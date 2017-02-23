Santa Rosa murder suspect caught 12 y...

Santa Rosa murder suspect caught 12 years later

Read more: KRON 4

A man who was wanted on suspicion of a 2005 Santa Rosa murder was caught in rural Shasta County Wednesday. Just after dawn, Santa Rosa police officers, FBI agents and Shasta County sheriff's deputies arrested Ricardo Puentas after surrounding the home he was in and demanding his surrender, according to police.

