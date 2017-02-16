Santa Rosa Mulls Annexing Roseland, Four County 'Islands'

Santa Rosa officials will on Thursday continue a series of meetings on the annexation of Roseland and four other county "islands" into the city. The community meetings continue until March 4. Thursday's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Greater Powerhouse Church at 777 Hearn Ave. Residents of Roseland and the other pockets of unincorporated Sonoma County southwest of Santa Rosa will learn what the annexation means to the community.

