Santa Rosa man arrested in killing of father, estranged wife

Santa Rosa police say a man detained for drug possession has been arrested on suspicion of killing his father and estranged wife, who had secured a restraining order against him a week earlier. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports Monday that 32-year-old Dalton Carlson is being held at the Sonoma County jail since Friday, when officers found him armed with a hammer, knife and ammunition outside the home of his estranged wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.