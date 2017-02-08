Santa Maria Council OKs Youth Safety Task Force
The Santa Maria City Council agreed to form a Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety, another step in the battle to stem violence in the community. Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to create the task force, which is expected to include key elected officials and top representatives of agencies in the community.
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|Tia
|17,461
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan '17
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan '17
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec '16
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec '16
|what dat tymes
|1
