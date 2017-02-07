Remember when: from the archives of Feb. 7, 1930: Sonoma Mission Creamery has new building

One of the features of the Sonoma Mission Creamery's new building opposite the old Mission is the up-to-date ice cream department, where ice cream to be made at the plant will be retailed. The parlor is a model of beauty with its jazz plaster walls in quiet tones, its white marble counter and swivel seats, its mirrored background, beautiful lighting fixtures and gray wicker table and chairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.