Rain-Swollen Laguna de Santa Rosa a Playground for Kayaks, Canoes and Hikers
Fueled by winter storms, the Laguna de Santa Rosa has swelled to its greatest potential as an outdoor getaway in more than a decade, inviting exploration from the water, along trails or by simply pulling over to admire fields blooming in yellow mustard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sea Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Trump Clones?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan '17
|Trump4Ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC