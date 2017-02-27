Police identify victims in Santa Rosa homicides
Police on Sunday identified two people who were found dead in Santa Rosa homes in what authorities believe were connected homicides. Dale Robert Carlson , 57, was found Saturday at around 10:30 a.m. in a home at 2630 Valley Center Drive , after police received calls reporting an injured person.
