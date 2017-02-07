Planning officials to vet Broadway project

A music school, a garage setback waiver, a development code amendment to allow accessory units and a bedroom addition exception, all come before the city's Planning Commission Thursday. But those will probably take second billing to two housing developments set to come under commission scrutiny - one a long-discussed affordable-housing project at the city's southern gateway, the other a new apartment complex being planned at a major city intersection.

