Officials close Highway 37 in Marin County for flood repair
California highway officials are rushing to stabilize a highway in Marin County ahead of another strong storm expected to hit the region Thursday. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that a three-mile stretch of Highway 37 has been closed since Thursday and California Highway Patrol officials on Monday said they expect it to remain closed until at least Thursday as crews work to raise the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
