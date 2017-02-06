Novato, West Marin garbage hauler fra...

Novato, West Marin garbage hauler franchises sold

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Marin waste management officials expect the sale of a major North Bay garbage hauler to have little effect on services in Novato and West Marin where the company holds franchises. Late last month, the Santa Rosa-based Ratto Group agreed to sell off its waste and recycling operations to Recology, a San Francisco company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 27 Brittle Fingers 17,460
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan 23 un agenda 21 9
News Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue... Jan 20 Juan MoTime 1
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall Jan '17 Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jan '17 daman64 60
Kanye to run Tax Dept Dec '16 Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec '16 what dat tymes 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sonoma County was issued at February 06 at 9:17AM PST

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,620,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC