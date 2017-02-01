Nonprofit moving forward on NorCal public cannabis bank idea

Commonomics USA President Marc Armstrong has started a petition asking the state of California to establish a public bank that would make buying cannabis products payable with credit and debit cards. The nonprofit's project to establish legal precedent for the creation of a public bank in Santa Rosa, the “North Coast Public Bank project,” is estimated to cost $198,300 and would serve as a “local remedy” for safety issues associated with the cash-intensive cannabis industry, according to Armstrong.

