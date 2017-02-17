NBSC Spring Dance Festival Comes to the Luther Burbank Center, 3/4-5

Ballet, contemporary, jazz, burlesque, tap, belly dancers, swing, and hip-hop are just a handful of dance forms that will delight audiences at the event. " There will be so many dance pieces of interest for everyone ," says Melinda Murray, director of the production.The NBSC Spring Dance Festival will be held on Friday and Saturday, March 3 & 4 at 8PM and Sunday, March 5 at 2:00 PM in the East Auditorium at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

