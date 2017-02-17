NBSC Spring Dance Festival Comes to t...

NBSC Spring Dance Festival Comes to the Luther Burbank Center, 3/4-5

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ballet, contemporary, jazz, burlesque, tap, belly dancers, swing, and hip-hop are just a handful of dance forms that will delight audiences at the event. " There will be so many dance pieces of interest for everyone ," says Melinda Murray, director of the production.The NBSC Spring Dance Festival will be held on Friday and Saturday, March 3 & 4 at 8PM and Sunday, March 5 at 2:00 PM in the East Auditorium at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation Feb 14 no molesto my pup 5
Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks Feb 13 Jobs is Back as p... 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Feb 10 Brittle Fingers 17,462
Trump Clones? Feb 10 Item Erased 1
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan 23 un agenda 21 9
News Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue... Jan 20 Juan MoTime 1
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall Jan '17 Trump4Ever 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,692 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC