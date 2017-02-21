Monitor brings hope to epilepsy victims

A group of electrical engineering students at Sonoma State University is working on a wearable device that may save lives and make everyday tasks like cooking meals less fearful for those suffering from epilepsy and other seizure-inducing conditions. "The most important thing about this project is it could save my wife from a potentially horrible accident," says Art Obuchowicz, who partnered with the group after a meeting with SSU Engineering Science Department Chair Farid Farahmand.

