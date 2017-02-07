Map: Flash flood warnings in effect T...

Map: Flash flood warnings in effect Tuesday

17 hrs ago

With an atmospheric river rolling over the region on Tuesday, flash flood warnings have been issued in three spots: Napa County, Marin County and the Santa Cruz Mountains. In Napa County, flash flooding is occurring this morning over a wide swath of the region, as relentless rain has turned Highway 121 near Highway 12 into a river in Schellville.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sonoma County was issued at February 08 at 3:49AM PST

