Man gets 11 years in prison for RPknife attack
A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a brutal knife attack in 2015 that left the victim with severe but non-fatal injuries. Joshua Raymond Henricksen, 27, was sentenced by Judge Jamie Thistlethwaite on Feb. 2 after pleading no contest in October to charges of residential burglary, assault with a weapon and admitting infliction of great bodily injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|15 hr
|Tia
|17,461
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan '17
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan '17
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec '16
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec '16
|what dat tymes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC