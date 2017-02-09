Man gets 11 years in prison for RPknife attack

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a brutal knife attack in 2015 that left the victim with severe but non-fatal injuries. Joshua Raymond Henricksen, 27, was sentenced by Judge Jamie Thistlethwaite on Feb. 2 after pleading no contest in October to charges of residential burglary, assault with a weapon and admitting infliction of great bodily injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.