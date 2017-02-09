Making most of second chance
Ronnie Rao thought his business was down for the count during Christmas time in 2015. Rao is the owner of Ronnie's in Rohnert Park, which is like a Swiss army knife of businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Clones?
|6 hr
|Item Erased
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Tia
|17,461
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan '17
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan '17
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec '16
|Transition Time Outs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC