Local businesses to shut doors in nationwide anti-Trump protest
La Michoacana, painted by artist Rico Martin, on Tuesday, December 15, 2015 in Boyes Hot Springs, California . More than a dozen businesses throughout Sonoma County plan to keep their doors closed Thursday to participate in a nationwide demonstration billed by organizers as a protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Trump Clones?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan '17
|Trump4Ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC