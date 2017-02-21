Legacy in Song
Based in Santa Rosa, Heiress Productions keeps the stories of the African slave experience alive, and honors the descendants of that dark period of American history through performances and services that promote healing, empowerment and solidarity. In honor of Black History Month, Heiress' popular show, The Spirit of Us , returns for another year of emotionally charged music and expressive performance on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.
