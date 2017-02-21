Legacy in Song

Legacy in Song

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bohemian.com

Based in Santa Rosa, Heiress Productions keeps the stories of the African slave experience alive, and honors the descendants of that dark period of American history through performances and services that promote healing, empowerment and solidarity. In honor of Black History Month, Heiress' popular show, The Spirit of Us , returns for another year of emotionally charged music and expressive performance on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" 4 hr eye dint say dat 1
Trade Social Security for Wall? 23 hr Transition Report... 1
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation Feb 14 no molesto my pup 5
Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks Feb 13 Jobs is Back as p... 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Feb 10 Brittle Fingers 17,462
Trump Clones? Feb 10 Item Erased 1
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan 23 un agenda 21 9
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC