Jason Walsh: How Sonoma calls its support for undocumented will speak volumes

One wonders which half of Sonoma County's soul is being revealed in our great reluctance to say the word "sanctuary." In towns across the North Bay, communities are calling for their local municipalities to declare themselves "sanctuary cities" as a promise of support - and a seeking of trust - among Hispanic residents who stand in the crosshairs of the Trump administration's avowed crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

