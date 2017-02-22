In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
There are 1 comment on the KRON 4 story from 11 hrs ago, titled In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush". In it, KRON 4 reports that:
It is an economic influx that could be a big boost for the City of Oakland, which for years has been seen as the Bay Area's nexus of pot-based business. But now, there are fears that the city has been falling behind as it tackles how to make sure communities of color don't get left behind during the green rush.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRON 4.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
The gee oh pea owns it all, now, according to the fine-tooned-mascheen.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Wed
|Transition Report...
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Trump Clones?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan '17
|Juan MoTime
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC