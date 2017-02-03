Healdsburga s Single Thread property ...

Healdsburga s Single Thread property embroiled in...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: SFGate

The building that houses two-month-old Single Thread , one of the most highly anticipated openings of 2016, is facing some legal woes. According to The Press Democrat , contractors who worked on the project filed papers earlier this week at the Sonoma County recorder's office to put liens on the property, which is located in Healdsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 27 Brittle Fingers 17,460
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan 23 un agenda 21 9
News Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue... Jan 20 Juan MoTime 1
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall Jan '17 Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jan '17 daman64 60
Kanye to run Tax Dept Dec '16 Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec '16 what dat tymes 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sonoma County was issued at February 06 at 9:17AM PST

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC