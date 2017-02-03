Healdsburga s Single Thread property embroiled in...
The building that houses two-month-old Single Thread , one of the most highly anticipated openings of 2016, is facing some legal woes. According to The Press Democrat , contractors who worked on the project filed papers earlier this week at the Sonoma County recorder's office to put liens on the property, which is located in Healdsburg.
