Grammy Award-Winning Indigo Girls Bring Their Signature Folk-Rock Style to Santa Rosa
On Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 8 p.m., Indigo Girls, the Grammy-winning duo behind hits like "Closer to Fine" and "Galileo," bring their signature sonic blend of folk and rock to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts for an outstanding program of fan favorites from across their groundbreaking career. Tickets for Indigo Girls with special guest Lucy Wainwright Roche range in price from $39-$49 and are available now online at lutherburbankcenter.org , by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|18 hr
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Wed
|Transition Report...
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Trump Clones?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC