Grammy Award-Winning Indigo Girls Bri...

Grammy Award-Winning Indigo Girls Bring Their Signature Folk-Rock Style to Santa Rosa

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 8 p.m., Indigo Girls, the Grammy-winning duo behind hits like "Closer to Fine" and "Galileo," bring their signature sonic blend of folk and rock to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts for an outstanding program of fan favorites from across their groundbreaking career. Tickets for Indigo Girls with special guest Lucy Wainwright Roche range in price from $39-$49 and are available now online at lutherburbankcenter.org , by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" 18 hr eye dint say dat 1
Trade Social Security for Wall? Wed Transition Report... 1
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation Feb 14 no molesto my pup 5
Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks Feb 13 Jobs is Back as p... 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Feb 10 Brittle Fingers 17,462
Trump Clones? Feb 10 Item Erased 1
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan '17 un agenda 21 9
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC