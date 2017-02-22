Feb. 23: Major Wattage in Santa Rosa

Feb. 23: Major Wattage in Santa Rosa

It's fair to say that bassist, songwriter and bandleader Mike Watt put the Los Angeles neighborhood of San Pedro on the punk-rock map when he co-formed early '80s outfit Minutemen with guitarist D Boon. In their brief time, Minutemen eschewed commercialism while also pioneering an eclectic style of punk.

